Nick Cannon to Make Radio Return Months After Anti-Semitic Controversy

Vowing to use his public platform to spread love, positivity and understanding, the fired ‘Wild ‘n Out’ host claims to have been reflecting on how to better support the Jewish community.

Nick Cannon is returning to the airwaves after losing his ViacomCBS show for making podcast remarks many considered anti-Semitic.

The “Drumline” actor, rapper and TV host announced his return to radio on Tuesday (September 08) and revealed he has used his time away from the microphone to reflect on how to better support the Jewish community.

“I’m extremely blessed and humbled, and have an incredibly meaningful opportunity to use my public platform to spread love, positivity and understanding,” Cannon said in a statement. “I’ve come away these past few weeks with a much broader perspective on the Jewish plight throughout history, some lifelong friendships, and a newfound purpose for uniting the Black and Jewish communities of all generations to combat the systemic racism and injustices that continue to plague our world today.”

“My work has just begun, and I look forward to continuing my journey toward further enlightenment.”

In a June episode of his “Cannon’s Class” podcast, Nick claimed that black people are “the true Hebrews” and referenced anti-Semitic conspiracy theories regarding Zionism and the Rothschild family.

ViacomCBS severed ties with him over the comments, axing his MTV comedy show “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” and ending his status as a creative partner of Nickelodeon’s kids’ programming unit.

Cannon was initially defiant as he demanded ViacomCBS officials apologize, but he had a change of heart and admitted he was “ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from.”