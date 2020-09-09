NFL Week 2 schedule and game-by-game predictions

Time/station: 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

Bengals-Browns point spread: Browns -8.5 (46.0 over/under)

Joe Burrow’s first road game will come against the Bengals’ division rivals on national television. As Burrow proved at LSU, no stage was too big for him. Although, it’s going to be interesting to see how he performs in his first matchup against a player in Baker Mayfield who will be a longtime rival of the quarterback.

The biggest advantage for Cleveland will be its 12th-ranked rush offense a season ago against a Bengals run defense that ranked dead last. Nick Chubb should have himself a heck of a game, especially considering Cincinnati didn’t do enough to improve this aspect of its defense. Sure the addition of D.J. Reader should help, but that’s not going to be enough against Chubb.

As for the Bengals offense, Burrow will continue to rely on recently-extended running back Joe Mixon. Cleveland ranked in the bottom three of the NFL against the run a season ago.

NFL Week 2 prediction: Browns 24, Bengals 20

Time/station: 1 p.m. EST, Fox

Lions-Packers point spread: Packers -6.5 (46.0 over/under)

Normally, I would conclude that there’s not much to like here from a Lions perspective. This is until we realize that Detroit lost its two games against Green Bay by a combined four points last season. Remember, that was a Packers team we saw make it to the NFC Championship Game in 2019.

On the field, Matthew Stafford should have some success against a questionable Packers secondary. The biggest issue here will be pass protection with Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith doing their thing against the Lions offensive line. On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers should eat against a suspect Detroit defense.

NFL Week 2 prediction: Packers 30, Lions 20

Time/station: 1 p.m. EST, Fox

Giants-Bears point spread: Bears -5 (43.5 over/under)

Daniel Jones is looking to take the next step as a sophomore after a surprisingly good rookie campaign under center. At the very least, he doesn’t want to regress like we’ve seen from Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago’s decision to name the former No. 2 overall pick its starter over former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was questionable, at best.

That’s where the difference is going to be in this one. Jones has a better supporting cast than Trubisky, primarily at running back with Saquon Barkley. Chicago’s still trying to find the right backfield mix after David Montgomery struggled as a rookie. It certainly doesn’t help that the Giants yielded fewer than four yards per rush last season. Trubisky will struggle without a balanced offensive attack, sending Chicago to an upset home loss.

Week 2 NFL predictions: Giants 24, Bears 13

Time/station: 1 p.m. EST, Fox

Rams-Eagles point spread: Eagles -4.5 (49.5 over/under)

Two teams coming off pedestrian 2019 seasons looking to make their way back in the NFC title conversation. This is an absolutely huge Week 2 conference matchup between the Rams and Eagles in Philadelphia.

I am still not at the point where I can trust Jared Goff to do much of anything against a good defense. Now that Philadelphia boasts a shutdown corner in Darius Slay and without much to work with at wide receiver following the trade of Brandin Cooks, that’s magnified further. Look for Philadelphia to hone in on stopping Goff now that the Rams don’t have Todd Gurley to rely on.

In terms of Philadelphia, it’s going to be about a lot more than quarterback Carson Wentz. His backfield partner, running back Miles Sanders, is primed for a breakout sophomore campaign after performing well as a rookie. That balanced offensive attack should lead to a Week 2 win for Doug Pederson and Co.

NFL Week 2 predictions: Eagles 30, Rams 20