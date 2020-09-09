Nebraska man sentenced to 18 years in prison for hit-and-run killing of Parker man

Photo provided by the Vogel Family

Chuck Vogel of Parker was killed in a hit-and-run crash in July 2019 in unincorporated Douglas County.

A 37-year-old Nebraska man who pleaded guilty for killing a Parker bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash last year was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Preston James Dorris was driving a Kia Spectra July 4, 2019, in unincorporated Douglas County, when he crashed into Edward Charles “Chuck” Vogel, Jr., described as an avid cyclist. Dorris fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle. Dorris was in Colorado to buy drugs, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Vogel died the day after the crash when his family removed him from life support. On the same day detectives found Dorris’ Kia, and he was arrested July 12 outside Alliance, Nebraska.

Prosecutors said Dorris wasn’t speeding and could see Vogel ahead of him. An open bottle of vodka and marijuana were found in his car, they said.

Dorris pleaded guilty to two felonies: leaving the scene of an accident involving death and vehicular homicide. He also pleaded guilty to a traffic misdemeanor for careless driving – vulnerable road user. The traffic misdemeanor is charge added through a law passed in 2019 by Colorado state lawmakers.

At the sentencing hearing Aug. 28, about 80 friends and family joined remotely to talk about their lost loved one, the DA’s office said in a news release.

“Chuck was left on the side of the road like a piece of trash,” his widow said at the hearing, according to the news release. “That was my husband, my best friend – he never regained consciousness and was on life support.”

