Nathan Brown takes aim at Kane Cornes over ‘disrespectful’ Sam Walsh draft comments

Former Richmond and Western Bulldogs star Nathan Brown has labelled criticism of Carlton drafting Sam Walsh first overall in the 2018 draft as “disrespectful” to the club.

Despite Walsh winning the NAB Rising Star award and breaking the disposals record in his first season, his selection over the likes of Port star Connor Rozee has been criticised in recent times.

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has been one of the main football figures who has declared that Carlton got the Walsh pick wrong, and Brown took issue with the comments.

“In the last 18 months we’ve seen an unhealthy debate around Sam Walsh and Connor Rozee, who are both great players,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Sam Walsh was sensational in Carlton’s comeback win over Sydney in Round 16 with 25 disposals (Getty)

“I just don’t think we need that sort of commentary. It was not only Kane, but there were a fair few media people questioning Carlton’s pick.

“I think it’s disrespectful to not only Sam Walsh, who is a fine young player, and also the Carlton Football Club who picked him at one.

“Maybe let’s revisit it in five, six, seven years, they’ve only played a handful of games each and Sam Walsh is starting to play some very good football.

“It’s a bit disrespectful to compare one to the other, because I’m not saying Connor Rozee isn’t a great player, I think he’s a fantastic player, but it’s a bit premature to say Carlton got the number one pick wrong.”

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes has insisted that the Blues sould have picked Connor Rozee over Walsh (AAP)

Brown’s comments came after Cornes stated that Walsh was “not a damaging AFL footballer” earlier in the season.

“Carlton fans can scream from the rooftops all they like but he kicked it at 56 percent (efficiency),” he told SEN’s The Captain’s Run in July.

“His metres gained are down, he looks to he handballing the ball (more) and isn’t going to be the damaging footballer that Carlton fans believe and have told me that he is going to be.

“They got that (draft) pick wrong and I think the Carlton fans probably need to admit that.”