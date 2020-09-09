Natalie Medhurst announces retirement from netball

One of Australian netball’s best has announced her retirement after an illustrious career spanning 17 years.

Natalie Medhurst told her Collingwood teammates on Tuesday that she’d played her final professional match. She’s currently on maternity leave.

The 36-year-old retires as the third most capped national league player, with 235 appearances, and having scored 4415 goals.

Medhurst debuted for Australian in 2007, and represented her country in 86 matches, which included winning three World Cups and a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

“To have worn the green and gold once was a tremendous honour and to have worn it as many times as I did, is something I am incredibly proud of,” she said.

“To stand alongside and against our sports’ greatest players; to play a game I love in front of amazing crowds and to achieve the ultimate success is something I will always treasure.

Natalie Medhurst in action for Australia. (Fairfax Media)

“It is such a small group of women that have worn the dress and I am very privileged to be amongst that group. Whilst my time playing for Australia finished earlier than I would have liked, it was longer than I ever dreamed, and it has been one hell of a ride.”

Netball Australia CEO Marne Fechner said Medhurst has been an inspiration to many over the years.

“Nat has made an enormous contribution to Netball in Australia both on and off the court and we congratulate her on an incredible career,” she said.

“Her skill, athleticism and grace on the court were a privilege to watch, and her advocacy and passion as a leader of the Australian Netball Players’ Association have helped pave the way for the next generation of netballers. We thank her for her contribution to this great game.”