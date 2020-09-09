Mumbai Police files FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister and doctor for conspiracy

The Mumbai Police, on Monday filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu and Priyanka Singh and a Delhi-based cardiologist, Tarun Kumar. The case registered states that the three were conspiring with each other and giving Sushant anxiety pills that were based on a forged prescription.

According to Rhea Chakraborty’s statement, Meetu and Priyanka were also joint beneficiaries in Sushant’s bank account and were aiming to take control of his finances. She further demanded a probe into what happened after she left Sushant’s house on June 8 and his sister Meetu started to live with him.

Mumbai Police’s spokesperson, DCP N Ambika said that Meetu, Priyanka and Tarun Kumar were prescribing medicines to Sushant from Delhi and sending him digital forged prescriptions to buy these medicines.

The forensic auditor hasn’t found any evidence of money being fraudulently transferred from Sushant’s account to Rhea’s bank. The CBI will now explore new angles in the case. Looks like the focus is shifting to Sushant Singh’s sisters now.