MLB standings 2020: Updated playoff bracket, magic numbers as of Sept. 8

Sixteen of baseball’s 30 franchises will qualify for the 2020 postseason, which means every team within sniffing distance of the .500 mark will have at least a puncher’s chance of reaching October as we head into the final few weeks of September.

It’s a convoluted setup. If you want the full setup, this is your happy place. Here, we’re going to update the playoff seeds on a daily basis, so here’s the very basic seeding structure.

The first three seeds (1-3) in each league will go to division winners, ordered by record. The second trio of seeds (4-6) goes to the second-place finishers in each division, ordered by record. The final two seeds (7-8) go to the two wild-card teams.

Got it?

MLB standings 2020

American League playoff bracket

Standings updated after games on Sept. 8:

Rays (E1), 28-15, .651 A’s (W1), 25-15, .625 Indians (C1), 26-16, .619 (own head-to-head tiebreaker over White Sox) White Sox (C2), 26-16, .619 Blue Jays (E2), 24-18, .571 Astros (W2), 22-21, .512 Twins (WC1), 27-18, .600 Yankees (WC2), 21-21, .500

American League wild-card standings

WC1: Twins , 27-18, .600

, 27-18, .600 WC2: Yankees, 21-21, .500

——

Orioles , 20-21, .488, 0.5 games back of second WC

, 20-21, .488, 0.5 games back of second WC Tigers , 19-21, .475, 1.0 back

, 19-21, .475, 1.0 back Mariners , 19-23, .452, 2.0 back

, 19-23, .452, 2.0 back Angels , 17-26, .395, 4.5 back

, 17-26, .395, 4.5 back Royals , 15-28, .349, 6.5 back

, 15-28, .349, 6.5 back Rangers , 14-27, .341, 6.5 back

, 14-27, .341, 6.5 back Red Sox, 15-29, 341, 7.0 back

National League playoff bracket

Standings updated after games on Sept. 8

Dodgers (W1), 31-12, .721 Cubs (C1), 25-18, .581 Braves (E1), 24-18, .571 Padres (W2), 27-17, .614 Phillies (E2), 21-18, .538 Cardinals (C2), 18-17, .514 Marlins (WC1), 19-18, .514 Giants (WC2), 22-21, .512

National League wild-card standings

WC1: Marlins , 19-18, .514

, 19-18, .514 WC2: Giants, 22-21, .512

——

Rockies , 20-22, .476, 1.5 games back of second WC

, 20-22, .476, 1.5 games back of second WC Brewers , 18-22, .450, 2.5 back

, 18-22, .450, 2.5 back Mets , 19-24, .442, 3 back

, 19-24, .442, 3 back Reds , 18-24, .429, 3.5 back

, 18-24, .429, 3.5 back Nationals , 16-25, .390, 5 back

, 16-25, .390, 5 back Pirates , 14-26, .350, 6.5 back

, 14-26, .350, 6.5 back Diamondbacks, 15-28, .349, 7 back

MLB magic numbers for 2020

What is a magic number? It’s the combination of games a team needs to win and/or its closest competitor needs to lose to clinch a playoff spot. The smaller the number, the better. Because of the complicated nature of the 2020 playoff field, there are separate magic numbers to clinch a division and to clinch a wild-card spot. Info comes from @MLBMagNum on Twitter.

Updated through games of Sept. 8

AL East

Rays, 15 for division, 12 for wild-card

Blue Jays, 22/16

Yankees, 25/19

Orioles, 26/20

Red Sox, 31/25

AL Central

Twins, 18/13

Indians, 19/14

White Sox, 19/14

Tigers, 26/21

Royals, 30/25

AL West

A’s, 15/13

Astros, 24/16

Mariners, 27/21

Angels, 29/23

Rangers, 32/26

NL East

Braves, 19 for division, 15 for wild card

Phillies, 22/18

Marlins, 24/20

Mets, 24/21

Nationals, 27/24

NL Central

Cubs, 19/14

Cardinals, 25/21

Brewers, 26/22

Reds, 26/22

Pirates, 30/26

NL West

Dodgers, 13/8

Padres, 22/12

Giants, 27/17

Rockies, 29/20

Diamondbacks, 34/25