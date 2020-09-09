MLB standings 2020: Updated playoff bracket, magic numbers as of Sept. 8

Sixteen of baseball’s 30 franchises will qualify for the 2020 postseason, which means every team within sniffing distance of the .500 mark will have at least a puncher’s chance of reaching October as we head into the final few weeks of September.
It’s a convoluted setup. If you want the full setup, this is your happy place. Here, we’re going to update the playoff seeds on a daily basis, so here’s the very basic seeding structure.
The first three seeds (1-3) in each league will go to division winners, ordered by record. The second trio of seeds (4-6) goes to the second-place finishers in each division, ordered by record. The final two seeds (7-8) go to the two wild-card teams.
Got it?
MLB standings 2020
American League playoff bracket
Standings updated after games on Sept. 8:
- Rays (E1), 28-15, .651
- A’s (W1), 25-15, .625
- Indians (C1), 26-16, .619 (own head-to-head tiebreaker over White Sox)
- White Sox (C2), 26-16, .619
- Blue Jays (E2), 24-18, .571
- Astros (W2), 22-21, .512
- Twins (WC1), 27-18, .600
- Yankees (WC2), 21-21, .500
American League wild-card standings
- WC1: Twins, 27-18, .600
- WC2: Yankees, 21-21, .500
——
- Orioles, 20-21, .488, 0.5 games back of second WC
- Tigers, 19-21, .475, 1.0 back
- Mariners, 19-23, .452, 2.0 back
- Angels, 17-26, .395, 4.5 back
- Royals, 15-28, .349, 6.5 back
- Rangers, 14-27, .341, 6.5 back
- Red Sox, 15-29, 341, 7.0 back
National League playoff bracket
Standings updated after games on Sept. 8
- Dodgers (W1), 31-12, .721
- Cubs (C1), 25-18, .581
- Braves (E1), 24-18, .571
- Padres (W2), 27-17, .614
- Phillies (E2), 21-18, .538
- Cardinals (C2), 18-17, .514
- Marlins (WC1), 19-18, .514
- Giants (WC2), 22-21, .512
National League wild-card standings
- WC1: Marlins, 19-18, .514
- WC2: Giants, 22-21, .512
——
- Rockies, 20-22, .476, 1.5 games back of second WC
- Brewers, 18-22, .450, 2.5 back
- Mets, 19-24, .442, 3 back
- Reds, 18-24, .429, 3.5 back
- Nationals, 16-25, .390, 5 back
- Pirates, 14-26, .350, 6.5 back
- Diamondbacks, 15-28, .349, 7 back
MLB magic numbers for 2020
What is a magic number? It’s the combination of games a team needs to win and/or its closest competitor needs to lose to clinch a playoff spot. The smaller the number, the better. Because of the complicated nature of the 2020 playoff field, there are separate magic numbers to clinch a division and to clinch a wild-card spot. Info comes from @MLBMagNum on Twitter.
Updated through games of Sept. 8
AL East
Rays, 15 for division, 12 for wild-card
Blue Jays, 22/16
Yankees, 25/19
Orioles, 26/20
Red Sox, 31/25
AL Central
Twins, 18/13
Indians, 19/14
White Sox, 19/14
Tigers, 26/21
Royals, 30/25
AL West
A’s, 15/13
Astros, 24/16
Mariners, 27/21
Angels, 29/23
Rangers, 32/26
NL East
Braves, 19 for division, 15 for wild card
Phillies, 22/18
Marlins, 24/20
Mets, 24/21
Nationals, 27/24
NL Central
Cubs, 19/14
Cardinals, 25/21
Brewers, 26/22
Reds, 26/22
Pirates, 30/26
NL West
Dodgers, 13/8
Padres, 22/12
Giants, 27/17
Rockies, 29/20
Diamondbacks, 34/25