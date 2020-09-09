MLB considering two playoff bubbles, neutral-site World Series

Major League Baseball’s shortened regular season is almost at the finish line. With the postseason set to get underway later this month, the league has begun discussing potential options for what will be a very different playoff scenario.

As multiple teams have dealt with coronavirus outbreaks, continuing on with the same format doesn’t seem feasible. In light of that, the league reportedly is considering a bubble format with a neutral-site World Series at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal notes that the American League bubble would be in California, given the state’s three major-league ballparks. The National League bubble would be in Texas because of the state’s two parks. The AL bubble would be played at two of the three California stadiums.