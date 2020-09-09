Meryl Streep’s Nephew Accused of Throwing Racial Slurs During Road Rage Beatdown

WENN/ Facebook/Jaime Espinoza

Charles Harrison Streep might have hate crime charges added to his felony case in the wake of his arrest on second-degree assault and strangulation counts days after his clash with David Peralta.

Meryl Streep‘s nephew has been accused of hurling racial slurs at a Latino teen during an alleged road rage beatdown in the Hamptons, New York.

David Peralta required emergency brain surgery following the August 24 clash with Charles Harrison Streep, who reportedly chased down the 18-year-old and his girlfriend and savagely assaulted him in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in East Hampton.

Peralta’s attorney, Edmond Chakmakian, claims Streep ignored a stop sign and almost collided with the youngster’s new red Ford Mustang, and then tried to place the blame on his client, before following the couple to the bank and confronting the driver.

“(Streep) said something to the effect of, ‘What are you, 14 years old?’ ” Chakmakian told the New York Post, alleging the 31-year-old then spat offensive racial epithets at the American-born Ecuadorian and beat him up.

“After (Peralta) was unconscious, he lifted up his limp body and slammed it onto the ground,” Chakmakian said. “It was an absolutely obscene display of anger and violence.”

Police were called to the scene and the teen initially refused medical treatment, but ended up needing to be airlifted to hospital and rushed into surgery to relieve pressure on his brain due to a bleed.

According to Chakmakian, the college student received help just in time. “If he was there 20 minutes later, he would not have made it or he would’ve been left in a vegetative state,” the attorney stated, revealing the aspiring detective now has a long road to recovery. “He’s never going to be the same. He’s lucky if he finishes college.”

“He was looking forward to starting his sophomore year,” Chakmakian added. “Instead, he’s starting years of physical therapy, cognitive therapy. He’s got medical bills hanging over his head in excess of $80,000.”

Chakmakian is currently appealing to the Suffolk County District Attorney to add hate crime charges to the felony case against Streep, who was arrested on second-degree assault and strangulation counts days after the incident.

He is also planning to file a civil suit against Streep on behalf of his client.

Streep is the son of the “Mamma Mia!” star’s youngest brother, Dana Streep, and his wife Mary.