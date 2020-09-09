MedX Health Corp. Announces Management Changes and Increased Focus on SIAscopy™ on DermSecure™

Article content continued

Louie Canitano, who has many years of experience in therapeutic laser and light products has been appointed Managing Director Light Therapy Products, with responsibility over sales of these products in Canada and the United States. He will work with our Canadian and US-based sales and distributor network.

About MedX

MedX, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, is a leading medical device and software company focused on skin health with its SIAscopy™ on DermSecure™ telemedicine platform, utilizing its SIAscopy™ technology. SIAscopy is also imbedded in its products SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™, which MedX manufactures in its ISO 13485 certified facility. SIAMETRICS™, SIMSYS™, and MoleMate™ include hand-held devices that use patented technology utilizing light and its remittance to view up to 2 mm beneath suspicious moles and lesions in a pain free, non-invasive manner, with its software then creating real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate all types of moles or lesions within seconds. These products are Health Canada, FDA, TGA and CE cleared for use in Canada, the US, Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, Brazil and Turkey. MedX also designs, manufactures and distributes quality light therapy products, including therapeutic and dental lasers to provide drug-free and non-invasive treatment of tissue damage and pain. www.medxhealth.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, including, without limitation, the company’s limited operating history and history of losses, the inability to successfully obtain further funding, the inability to raise capital on terms acceptable to the company, the inability to compete effectively in the marketplace, the inability to complete the proposed acquisition and such other risks that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company’s projections or forward-looking statements. All forward looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

