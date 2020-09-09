McDonald’s Travis Scott Meal Funniest Tweet Reactions

Bradley Lamb
“Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my morning Travis Scott burger.”

But if you’re like me, maybe you didn’t know that the “Sicko Mode” rapper is a pretty big fan of McDonald’s.


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Yesterday, McDonald’s launched the new Travis Scott Meal — a $6 meal consisting of Travis’ “go-to order” at the fast food restaurant: a Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce, medium fries with BBQ sauce, and a Sprite.

As part of the partnership, Travis Scott also dropped a line of McDonald’s-themed merch in collaboration with his record label Cactus Jack — which includes fun items like this gigantic nugget body pillow.

In response to Travis Scott’s collab, people on Twitter had lots of hilarious things to say. So here are 17 of the funniest reactions to the new Travis Scott Meal at McDonald’s.

1.

Mcdonalds employees when kids pull up ordering the travis scott burger with sicko mode blasting

5.

Make sure you're in a safe place and have your spirit guide before eating a Travis Scott McDonalds Meal.

6.

Imagine telling the drive thru speaker you want that Travis Scott meal and they respond with “it’s lit!” I’m driving through the restaurant

8.

Dying laughing at the thought of a grown ass man pulling into McDonald’s and asking for the Travis Scott meal. 💀💀💀

12.

You got her a quarter pounder with cheese, I got her a Travis Scott meal. We are not the same.

13.

The McDonalds employee when they see someone pull up blasting highest in the room, knowing they’re about to order the Travis Scott Meal. 💀💀💀

14.

all i wanted from travis scott in 2020 was an album and all he gave us was a fortnite concert &amp; a mcdonalds happy meal

15.

i will say that after eating travis scott mcdonald meal , i feel very energized. although i do fear that i may go sicko mode

