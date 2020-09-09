Man Who Accuses Doja Cat of Racism Admits He’s Lying

Instagram

The man, who goes by the name Kane Lavo on social media, confesses in a since-deleted tweet that he made such a lie because he got rejected by the ‘Say So’ hitmaker before.

–

Doja Cat has been canceled by a lot of people ever since she was accused of participating in an alleged racist chat room with white supremacists. Now, it appears that the man who started the controversy has now admitted to lying about the award-winning rapper being racist.

The man, who goes by the name Kane Lavo on social media, first alleged that he had been on TinyChat several times with Doja and could “confirm that she’s racist as f**k towards black men.” However, he recently posted on Twitter a message that read, “About the Doja situation. I’m just going to keep it real with all of you guys I f***ing lied.”

As for why he decided to spread that kind of lie, Kane explained, “She rejected me because I was a simp for her, which is kinda creepy tbh, and I has (sic) a thing for her for a very long sie when she rejected me, I wanted to get my revenge.”

The tweet has since been deleted, though some people have reposted it online.

Doja herself has previously denied ever participating in a racist conversation on the platform that she has used ever since childhood. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I should’ve been on some of these chat room sites, but I have personally never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended,” so she said at the time. “I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

She continued saying in her statement, “I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everybody moving forward. Thank you.”