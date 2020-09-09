Man accused of leaving two children asleep inside hot car in Far North Queensland

A Queensland man has been charged after he allegedly left two children asleep in a hot car outside a shopping centre north of Cairns last week.

Police said they believed the 30-year-old man from Manunda went in to a store in Smithfield to do some shopping but soon after the children woke up inside the vehicle.

A passer-by heard the children crying and screaming and called police.

The alleged incident happened on September 3 when the outside temperature was 26 degrees.

But the interior temperature inside vehicles can exceed 50 degrees in Far North Queensland.

The alleged incident has prompted a health warning from the director of the Cairns hospital paediatric division.

“A third of the deaths from this kind of tragic occurrence are under one year old and 95 per cent are under four,” Dr Neil Archer, Cairns Hospital Paediatrics Clinical Director, said.

Both children were under the age of five and police would not confirm their relationship to the man.