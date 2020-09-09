LSU reduces stadium capacity to 25% due to pandemic

The defending national champion LSU Tigers plan to fill Tiger Stadium to 25% capacity for the 2020 college football season held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, that amounts to roughly 25,580 spectators attending games in the venue that seats 102,321.

As is the case with programs and NFL teams that are allowing fans this fall, LSU is requiring that all customers wear face coverings, such as masks, except when they are actively eating or drinking. Social distancing protocols will be strongly enforced, including for restroom and concession lines. Fans are encouraged to avoid elevators and use stairs or ramps if possible.

Tailgating is prohibited, but traveling parties may gather directly outside of their vehicles before and after games.

While student tickets will be made available, season ticket holders will have allotments reduced to free attendance opportunities to all who wish to attend at least one game.

Those with season tickets for 2020 can opt out. The deadline to do so is this Friday (Sept. 11).

In the prepared statement shared by the school, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said:

“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers. By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley. I encourage the Tiger faithful to adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly, as there is still a lot of COVID in Louisiana. We will continue to monitor our case counts, test positivity rate and hospitalizations and make adjustments as necessary. While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers.”

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward added:

“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU. Doing this safely and smartly is our shared responsibility. It’s important for this community, our school and our student-athletes. We’re in this together and we are all excited to play football in Tiger Stadium with the greatest fans in America. I want to thank Gov. Edwards and his team for their strong support and guidance during this time.”

LSU opens the campaign at home versus Mississippi State on Sept. 26. Attendance guidelines and restrictions are subject to change at any point between Sept. 9 and the final Saturday of the month.