Lily Allen stuns in a 60s-inspired Dior dress as she marries Stranger Things star David Harbour

Lily Allen and David Harbour have shared a glimpse of their surprise wedding, after they tied the knot in a Las Vegas chapel.

The singer, 35, and the actor, 45, married at the famed Graceland Wedding Chapel on Monday after obtaining a marriage licence to wed in Sin City.

In snaps shared from the ceremony, Lily opted for a short 60s-inspired Dior dress to exchange vows with a suited and booted David, before celebrating their union with dinner at the fast food chain In-N-Out.

Lily shared three snaps from her wedding with a trio of heart emojis, with the first showing her and David mere seconds after exchanging their vows.

The snap showed Elvis Presley impersonator and chapel co-owner Brendan Paul who wed the couple, alongside the happy couple with their hands held.

Lily opted for a short white buttoned dress with a rounded neckline with a small bouquet of pink flowers.

The Not Fair hitmaker pulled her raven tresses into a high bun with a matching white veil, while David wore a classic navy blue suit for the occasion.

Lily went onto share a snap with David outside the wedding chapel, before revealing they celebrated their marriage but grabbing fast food from In-N-Out.

David went onto share a pair of snaps from their nuptials, including one mere moments after the union outside the chapel.

The pair were joined by Lily’s children Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, as they tucked into their fast food outside.

Referencing their laid-back nuptials, David penned the caption: ‘In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic.

‘Refreshments were served at a small reception following.’

Lily is said to have used the name Lily Cooper, her name from her previous marriage to ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Elvis performer David is also known for having a slew of other celebrity marriages under his belt.

A source told The Sun of the performer: ‘He cannot comment about it because of privacy but he is really well known as Elvis.’

According to TMZ, Lily and David registered to marry in Sin City at the end of last week, with a license valid for 12 months.

Public records obtained by the website state the expiration date for the license is September 6 2021 – meaning they were to wed within the year.

It appears they wasted very little in getting to the church.

Lily’s first wedding was very different – an idyllic ceremony in Gloucestershire in 2011 to Sam Cooper, whom she eventually split from in 2016.

She shares daughters Ethel, eight, and Marnie, seven, with her ex-husband.

The news comes days after Lily was seen strolling through New York flashing a sparkling diamond ring – fueling the unconfirmed rumours she and David were engaged.

The couple, and Lily’s girls, were seen in New York after a trip to Croatia – with the sudden license application hinting that they would visit Vegas next.

When seen last week, Lily lowered her protective face mask to sip an iced drink, flashing the sparkling jewellery as she did.

This was not the first she had been seen wearing the ring; the Hard Out Here songstress debuted it last year, on her ring finger.

The couple were first spotted at the theatre in London last August and their relationship has gone on from strength-to-strength.

David was engaged previously, to ex Maria Thayer – an actress who appeared in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. They were together from 2009 to 2011.

He then dated Julia Stiles between 2011 and 2015 and lived together in New York.

He went out with yet another actress, Alison Sudol, prior to Lily.

Mum-of-two Lily previously took to Instagram to laud her new healthier lifestyle after she quit drinking – which is thought to be down to David.

She told her fans: ‘9 months sober today! And the beginning of an ab is appearing. Very pleased!’

Lily revealed she had turned to the bottle when experiencing trouble in her personal life in an interview with Stereogum in 2018.

Singer Lily, who has bi-polar disorder, said: ‘I think I’m a raging co-dependent and then when I feel like I can’t cope, I abuse alcohol and drugs to plaster over some stuff, but I’ve never been somebody that craves a fix.’

Lily has previously been open about her struggle with alcohol and substance abuse, saying she turned to it when she experienced trouble in her personal life.

To mark the past 12 months of being tee-total, Lily posted bikini photos alongside one of the star looking noticeably worse-for-wear. Lily captioned the post: ‘1 year completely sober! So grateful for my health and happiness.’

It is thought Lily gave up drinking around the she started dating David.

London-born Lily had shared snaps from the family’s break in Croatia, as they prepared for their vacation to come to an end on Saturday.

As well as uploading a snap of the happy group aboard their boat, the singer also shared a heartwarming clip of her beau dancing with little Marnie.

In the video, the actor is seen holding the youngster in dance pose as he rocks with her to and fro while Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk plays in the background.

Also amid the selection of images shared were breathtaking scenery shots from their sailing the welcoming azure waters off the Adriatic Coast.

Captioning the snaps, Lily wrote: ‘Bye bye Croatia. We had the best , will definitely be back.

‘Special shout outs to our amazing crew on Nostra Vita and @goolets for sorting everything out for us so last minute. Trip of a lifetime for sure.’