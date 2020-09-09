Lil Uzi Vert Responds After A Young Woman Posts Photos Of Them Looking Real Cozy!

Roommates, Lil Uzi has been staying out of the headlines recently, but he felt the needs to get some things off his chest after a young lady posted some interesting photos of the two of them.

We got our hands on some photos of Lil Uzi locking lips with a young lady, and the two are all smiles! Although we could not verify when the photos were taken, the woman is wearing a mask around her chin, suggesting the two linked up in the past few months.

The last we checked, Lil Uzi was dealing with JT, but after these photos came out, he says things looked worse than what they really were.

“I don’t do the internet telling my personal life but… I don’t f*ck with that girl. I don’t lie if I f*ck with somebody I tell the truth,” he tweeted. “A fan asked for a kiss and my high [a*s] did it on some rockstar sh*t. I be forgetting I’m black so it look bad.”

He continued to tweet, insisting that the photos have to be old because he no longer has braces.

Just a few hours later, Young Miami mentioned Lil Uzi in an Instagram story from the City Girls’ pool party, and JT was getting her whole life in the twerking competition! We’re not sure of the status between Uzi and JT, but it’s clear the two are still dealing with one another.

