Koepka withdraws from U.S. Open due to injury setbacks

After Kopeka missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship in mid-August, he withdrew from the following weekend’s Northern Trust at TPC-Boston.

Koepka underwent stem cell treatment on his patella in August 2019 and subsequently aggravated that injury while playing in South Korea in October. Logic suggests he wasn’t fully fit for the bulk of 2020.

The U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y., begins Sept. 17 and will occur without spectators in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.