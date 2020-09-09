Kirstie Alley Criticized For Bashing Oscars’ Diversity Campaign

Kirstie, who has never been nominated for an Oscar, called it a “disgrace to artists.”

On Tuesday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — a.k.a. the Oscars — shared new standards for Best Picture eligibility.

“The standards are designed to encourage equitable representation on and off screen in order to better reflect the diversity of the movie-going audience,” The Academy shared in the statement.

An eligible film must meet two of their four criteria: on-screen representation (themes and narratives), creative leadership and project team, industry access and opportunities, and/or audience development.

Change starts now. We’ve announced new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility, beginning with the 96th #Oscars. Read more here: https://t.co/qdxtlZIVKb

For more information on what qualifies for meeting each standard, check out the full statement and guidelines here.

Well, on Wednesday, actor Kirstie Alley criticized the initiative in a now-deleted tweet.

“This is a disgrace to artists everywhere. Can you imagine telling Picasso what had to be in his fucking paintings? You people have lost your minds,” she said.

She also called the rules “dictatorial”:

I’ve been in the motion picture Academy for 40 years. The Academy celebrates freedom of UNBRIDLED artistry expressed through movies. The new RULES to qualify for “best picture” are dictatorial .. anti-artist..Hollywood you’re swinging so far left you’re bumping into your own ass

There was an immediate backlash:

@kirstiealley you weren’t getting nominated even without these new guidelines so what’s your point?

@kirstiealley Don't worry, a little inclusion won't be what's keeping that Oscar statuette off your mantle....

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay even tweeted this gif at Kristie’s tweet…

…to which Kristie doubled down on her stance:

🤣But I ask you to explore my record of diversity &amp; inclusion in anything I’ve produced &amp; throughout my life. I’m not perfect but have fought for human &amp; civil rights for 50 years. I just don’t agree w mandated, impossible to “police” quotas as a prerequisite 4 a “best” picture🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/PZy4QMZcEu

After the backlash, Kirstie followed up with a tweet, saying, “Diversity and inclusion should be taught — taught so well and so naturally and genuinely that it becomes second nature to our children.”

Diversity and inclusion should be taught, taught so well and so naturally and genuinely that it becomes second nature to our children.

Although Kirstie has not apologized, she has recently clarified:

I deleted my first tweet about the new rules for best movie OSCARS because I feel it was a poor analogy &amp; misrepresented my viewpoint. I am 100% behind diversity inclusion &amp; tolerance. I’m opposed to MANDATED ARBITRARY percentages relating to hiring human beings in any business.

She’s doing a lot of tweeting currently, and we’ll update you if she apologizes or further addresses the situation.

