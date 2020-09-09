Kirstie Alley Calls Oscars’ New Diversity Standards “Dictatorial” and a “Disgrace”

Later, Alley returned to Twitter to clarify why she deleted her tweet referencing Pablo Picasso.

“I deleted my first tweet about the new rules for best movie OSCARS because I feel it was a poor analogy & misrepresented my viewpoint,” she explained. “I am 100% behind diversity inclusion & tolerance. I’m opposed to MANDATED ARBITRARY percentages relating to hiring human beings in any business.”

The standards announced on Sept. 8 for eligibility in the Best Picture category are to begin in 2024. The requirements cover four areas—on-screen representation, themes, and narratives; creative leadership and project team; industry access and opportunities; and audience development—and each film must meet the criteria set for two of the four standards categories.

Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a joint statement, “The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality. We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry.”