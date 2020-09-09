Katy Perry Thanks ‘Uncle’ Ryan Seacrest for Flamingo-Covered Baby Gifts

WENN/Instar/Ivan Nikolov

The 35-year-old new mom expresses gratitude to the ‘American Idol’ host for sending her a cute baby gift for her daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry seems to be treasuring the baby gifts she received from Ryan Seacrest. Having received a lot of presents for the arrival of Daisy Dove, her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, the “Roar” hitmaker showed off the flamingo-covered one she received from the “American Idol” host to express her gratitude.

On Sunday, September 6, the 35-year-old turned to her Instagram Story feed to specifically thank “uncle” Ryan for sending her the cute gifts. Sharing a clip that showed off a huge box filled with toys, children’s books, and stuffed animals, she wrote, “[daisy emoji] [dove emoji] thanks you unc @RyanSeacrest.”

Katy Perry received baby gifts from Ryan Seacrest.

Ryan was not the only “American Idol” colleague who have sent Katy gifts in celebration of her daughter’s birth. A few days prior, fellow judge Lionel Richie gave the “Firework” songstress a unicorn robe that wrapped around a bottle of champagne. The new mom shared a snap of the gift on Instagram Story along with a message that read, “thankyou uncle @lionelrichie and auntie @lisaparigi.”

Katy Perry’s baby gift from Lione Richie.

Another star showering Katy with presents was fellow singer Beyonce Knowles. Still making use of her Instagram Story page, the “Daisies” singer revealed that the former Destiny’s Child member sent her a bouquet of white flowers with an accompanying card that read, “Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyonce.”

Katy Perry got a bouqet of flowers from Beyonce Knowles.

Katy and Orlando welcomed their first child together on August 26. The news was first made public by UNICEF on the organization’s official Instagram account. “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy,” it declared.

The singer, who dropped her sixth studio album “Smile” just two days after giving birth to the little girl, is currently working on a new “juicy” docu-film. The movie is expected to give more look into her life and motherhood journey.