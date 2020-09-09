Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani might resume Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 next month



Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow in March when the pandemic broke out in India. So due to the lockdown, the actors had to shut shop and return to Mumbai. Now the unlockdown phase is on and the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are planning to resume the shoot.





While the director Anees Bazmee and the actors are all ready to begin, the set in lucknow is proving to be a problem. According to reports in a leading daily, a haveli was built in Lucknow for this horror-comedy. The haveli plays an important role in the film. Now with the set being unused for six months and with the rains pouring down, it isn’t in a proper condition to shoot. Speaking about his woes Anees Bazmee says, “We had created a haveli in Lucknow. Now that the monsoon is over, we will have to restructure the set and polish it before we start shooting. It needs a little bit of work. I will initiate talks with my art directors on the way forward.”

They were earlier planning to resume shooting in December but looks like they might start sooner than that. “We have decided to accelerate the process and resume shoot as soon as possible; it could be next month. The producers are working out the logistics while we get the combination dates of actors,” said the director.

While Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of Laxxmi Bomb on OTT, Kartik Aaryan has two major projects to complete, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and then Dostana 2. The actor also has the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramloo remake in the pipeline.