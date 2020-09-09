Kanye West Won’t Stop Tweeting Despite Hand Injury From ‘Texting Too Much’

WENN/Manuil Yamalyan

The ‘Follow God’ rapper shares a picture of his hand X-ray after a visit to the hospital on Tuesday night, September 8, revealing a treatment that he’s received for it.

–

Kanye West‘s penchant for tweeting has apparently taken its toll on his health. The rapper has revealed that he injured his hand from “texting too much,” but he’s seemingly not ready to give up his latest hobby.

On Tuesday night, September 8, the 43-year-old shared a picture of his hand X-ray during his visit to the hospital. Blaming his injury on his avid texting, he wrote in the caption, “Too much texting bro Had to get the cortisone mixed with a wittle sprinkle of lidocaine.”

Kanye West tweeted a picture of his hand X-ray.

The father of four later posted a video of himself getting the injection into his hand and raved at how fast the medications worked. “Lidocaine worked instantly!!! The dexamethasone takes 24 to 48 hours Modern medicine,” he gushed.

Kanye’s followers later commented on his tweets about his health update to remind him that he may need to stop texting after his hand injury. “Too much texting bro he’s even sending the same tweet twice,” one person commented under Ye’s tweet.

“Stop texting and use the [mic],” another suggested. A third user, meanwhile, shared a treatment recommendation for the Yeezy designer’s condition, writing, “As a fellow sufferer (not from texting, from work), I recommend chondroitin. And don’t take painkillers.”

The injury proves that it can’t stop Kanye from doing what he likes. Ever since he posted about his hand injury, he has been updating his Twitter page with a number of posts, including several photos of Virgil Abloh’s Mercedes-Benz collaboration, his commentary on a basketball game between Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, as well as re-tweet of a video featuring young Drake spitting “Ready or Not” by The Fugees.

His hand injury aside, Kanye continues his presidential bid, but he has had issues getting onto the ballot in a number of states. While he has got his name on the ballots for Mississippi, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Utah, Wisconsin Elections Commission decided to axe the husband of Kim Kardashian altogether.