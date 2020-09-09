Kangana Ranaut rubbishes Saket Gokhale’s claims on the demolition notice

Today, just before the arrival of actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, BMC officials turned up at her office claiming they have orders to demolish the alleged illegal structure.

Activist Saket Ghokale even tweeted that the BMC had issued a notice to her 2 years ago and received no response from Kangana. The actress later took to social media and gave a befitting reply. She wrote, “Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. @mybmc at least have the courage to stand by your audacityÂÂ why lie now?”

Paid sources of Maha government are spreading fake info,BMC never sent any notice to me until yesterday,in fact I got all the documents cleared myself from BMC for renovations. âÂÂÂÂÂ¦@mybmcâÂÂÂÂÂ© at least have the courage to stand by your audacity ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ why lie now? pic.twitter.com/CVUQGxkNiS

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Later, the Bombay High Court directed the BMC to put the demolition work at Kangana Ranaut’s house on hold and file a reply. The hearing will take place at 3PM tomorrow.