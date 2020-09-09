Kangana Ranaut posts a series of tweets as her office gets demolished

Another Tweet said, “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy ” Check out all her Tweets about the same below…
There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like ðÂÂÂ#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
Pakistan…. #deathofdemocracy pic.twitter.com/4m2TyTcg95
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
Babur and his army ðÂÂÂ#deathofdemocracy pic.twitter.com/L5wiUoNqhl
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
à¤®à¤£à¤¿à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤£à¤¿à¤Âà¤¾ à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥Âà¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¼ à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¥Â à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥Âà¤® à¤Â à¤¯à¥Âà¤§à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤·à¤£à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â, à¤¯à¤¹ à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤®à¤Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤° à¤¹à¥Â à¤¹à¥Â, à¤Âà¤Â à¤µà¤¹à¤¾à¤Â à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤° à¤Âà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â, à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¤¾à¤¸ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤Âà¥Âà¤¦ à¤Âà¥Â à¤¦à¥Âà¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤°à¤¾à¤® à¤®à¤Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤° à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤®à¤Âà¤° à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤°à¤Â à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤° à¤¯à¤¹ à¤®à¤Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤° à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤®à¤Âà¤¦à¤¿à¤° à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¬à¤¨à¥Âà¤Âà¤¾, à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤°à¤¾à¤® , à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤°à¤¾à¤® , à¤Âà¤¯ à¤¶à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤°à¤¾à¤® ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher. pic.twitter.com/6lE9LoKGjq
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020
à¤¯à¥Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¬à¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤®à¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤Âà¤° à¤¹à¥Â,à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¤à¥Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤¨à¥Â à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤¬ à¤Âà¥Âà¤Â à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥Â, à¤®à¤Âà¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤à¥Â à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Â à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¥Â à¤à¤Âà¥Âà¤¤à¤¿ à¤Âà¤° à¤ªà¥Âà¤°à¥Âà¤® à¤¸à¥Â à¤Âà¤Â à¤Âà¤¸à¥Â à¤¬à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤à¥Âà¤Âà¤Â à¤¦à¥Â à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤¾ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¥Â à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤Â à¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¤¨à¥Âà¤®à¤à¥Âà¤®à¤¿ à¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤¤à¥Âà¤°à¥Â à¤¸à¤®à¥Âà¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤Âà¤° à¤Â à¤¸à¥Âà¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤²à¤¿à¤Â à¤Â à¤ªà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¤¼à¥Âà¤¨ à¤à¥Â à¤¦à¥Â à¤¸à¤Âà¤¤à¥Â à¤¹à¥Â, à¤Âà¤¯ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥Âà¤Âà¥Âà¤°à¤¾ ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/BfBtaQ2CR0
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020