Kangana Ranaut posts a series of tweets as her office gets demolished

Kangana Ranaut started a massive war of words when she doubted the capability of the Mumbai Police, later she said that Mumbai is like PoK as she can’t voice her opinion without being threatened. Soon after, people and politicians of Maharashtra started asking her for an explanation for calling the place that has given her everything in life, PoK. She later asked the government for Y-level security when she would return to Mumbai as she said that lots of people have threatened to harm her.

Today is the day she is arriving in Mumbai amidst a lot of chaos and this morning the BMC even started demolishing her office stating it as illegal construction. Kangana took to Twitter to voice her opinion about the same stating things like this is why Mumbai is Pok, this is death of democracy and also stated that there is no illegal construction in her house. Her latest tweet reads, “There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut”

Another Tweet said, “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy ” Check out all her Tweets about the same below…

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy

Pakistan…. #deathofdemocracy

Babur and his army #deathofdemocracy

As I am all set for Mumbai Darshan on my way to the airport,Maha government and their goons are at my property all set to illegally break it down, go on! I promised to give blood for Maharashtra pride this is nothing take everything but my spirit will only rise higher and higher.

