Kangana Ranaut leaves hometown to arrive in Mumbai today

Kangana Ranaut had gone back home to Himachal Pradesh when the lockdown was announced. But the actor has been actively speaking up in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She started several conversations about nepotism, drug abuse and mental health.

She got into trouble with the state governemnet when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. This led to the state government calling her out. Several actors from the fraternity also took a stand against her statement.

Kangana then complained that she’d received several death threats, warning her not to come to the city. In retaliation, she announced her arrival to the city in a tweet, “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le.”

Ahead of her arrival, she was provided with Y-plus security by the central governemnet. Announcing her departure from her homes town, Kangana tweeted saying she learns from the ideals of Rani Laxmibai and will continue to be brave and speak up for what’s right.

Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from Bhanwla village in Mandi District for Chandigarh. From Chandigarh, she will be leaving for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/un6YrNvbnG

— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020





