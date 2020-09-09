Kangana Ranaut arrives in Mumbai amidst strict security



Kangana Ranaut has been at the center of attention for the past few days after she compared Mumbai with PoK. She said that if she gets threatened for voicing her opinion against the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police, then the situation is no different. Amidst so much chaos, the actress decided to land back in Mumbai today and this morning her office was demolished to a great extent.



However, before she landed in Mumbai, the Bombay High court issued a stay order on the demolition and asked the civic body to reply to the actress’ petition. The actress was taken out from a separate exit as there were hundreds of people waiting for her arrival on the exit she was expected to arrive from.

Visuals of her arriving at her home have now come in. Take a look.









Take a look at what was happening at the exit she was supposed to come out from…











