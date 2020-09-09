Kaley Cuoco Fires Back at Those Criticizing Her for Wearing Mask While Working Out

Instagram

After many scrutinized her safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the former star of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ reminds that she is protecting herself and everyone around her.

Kaley Cuoco fired back after being criticized for wearing a face mask while working out.

The actress took to Instagram to share a new video of herself breaking a sweat in a bid to encourage fans to get active. Below the post, she gushed of her new favourite workout, “Jump It Out. My newest obsession during COVID/quarantine!”

“All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music,” she added – but fans were less concerned with her exercise regime and more preoccupied with scrutinizing the star’s safety precautions.

“You’re wearing a mask because why?” one person wrote, while another added: “You don’t need a mask when you workout :)”

A third fan wrote, “Don’t use mask to exercise. CO2. Nice going.”

However, “The Wedding Ringer” actress decided to clap back at the mask shamers, insisting, “For everyone and their mask comments. I wear a mask when I’m in an enclosed space around others, which I was.”

“I’m protecting myself and everyone around me. That’s why I choose to wear a mask. Thanks for playing.”