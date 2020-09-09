JUST IN | Desmond Tutu, family unharmed as Hermanus house damaged in fire

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his family are unharmed after the living area of their house in Onrus near Hermanus was damaged in a fire.

According to a statement, the couple did not sustain any injuries and “were in good spirits considering events that unfolded around daybreak” on Wednesday.

“Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu have extended their love and gratitude to staff at their retirement village and members of the local fire department after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus, in the Southern Cape.

Tutu said: “We cannot thank the staff at the village enough for their kindness and quick action; or members of the fire department, unsung heroes, on whose courage one leans in the most difficult circumstances. God bless them all.”

The cause of the fire is unknown.

A picture on the Facebook group Onrus-Vermont, captured smoke rising from one of the houses in the distance.