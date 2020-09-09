Jillian Michaels Reveals She Contracted Coronavirus After Letting Her “Guard Down for an Hour”

Jillian Michaels has recovered after contracting coronavirus from a close friend.

The fitness entrepreneur shared the health news in an interview with Fox Business on Tuesday, Sept. 8. When asked her thoughts on going back to the public gyms amid the ongoing pandemic, Michaels explained, “If you are afraid of getting COVID, you should not go to the gym. I’m actually a person who let my guard down—I haven’t even spoken about this publicly really—and a very close friend of mine gave me COVID several weeks ago.”

Michaels, 46, went on to note that she’s “fortunate” to have “gone into it healthy” and was able to “get on the other side of it pretty quick.” However, she knows that’s not the case for everyone.

“All I can tell you is,” Michaels, who was on the show to promote her at-home fitness app, said, “if you are afraid of getting COVID, a public gym is probably a place where you will get it.”