Jaylen Brown takes shot at Nick Nurse over key turnover play

Jaylen Brown took a shot at Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse over a key turnover play late in Game 6 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum had the ball for Boston as the Eastern Conference semifinals playoff game was tied at 98 in the final minute. Tatum was driving and went to pass the ball into the corner, but he passed it out of bounds and turned it over.

Nurse was actually on the court and in a stance making it look like he was set up and waiting for a shot. The coach’s actions appeared to bait Tatum into turning the ball over.