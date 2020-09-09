Japan’s July machinery orders rise more than expected, but outlook fragile By

© . FILE PHOTO: Men work near a crane at a construction site in Tokyo



By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO () – Japan’s core machinery orders rebounded in July from a sharp fall in the previous month, a welcome relief for the virus-stricken economy but the outlook for capital spending remained uncertain due to fragile global business conditions.

Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 6.3% in July after a 7.6% decline in June.

The rise was bigger than a 1.9% gain seen by economists in a poll.

Orders from manufacturers advanced 5.0%, while those from non-manufacturers gained 3.4%, the Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.

The government maintained its assessment on machinery orders to say they were on a decreasing trend.

“While machinery orders rose in July we still expect non-residential investment to weaken a little further in Q3,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

“Overall orders were only 1.3% above their Q2 average in July,” he wrote in a note. “With domestic capital goods shipments falling to their lowest level since 2011 in July, we think business investment weakened further in Q3.”

Overseas orders rose for the first time in five months, gaining 13.8% in July from the previous month to highlight a pickup in external demand.

The world’s third-largest economy is preparing for a new prime minister for the first time in nearly eight years after Shinzo Abe said announced his resignation last month due to poor health.

The country’s next leader will face the daunting task of fighting the economic, social and medical fallout from the health crisis while pulling the country out of its worst postwar recession.

The government has already rolled out a combined $2.2 trillion of fiscal stimulus packages to combat the pandemic, adding to an enhanced programme from the Bank of Japan.

The central bank will hold its next policy review on Sept. 16-17.

From a year earlier, core machinery orders were down 16.2% in July, not far off an expected 18.3% decline.