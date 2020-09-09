Japan ruling coalition partner Komeito indicates it does not want snap election By

“The top priority is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. People want to get back to business and return to work, and I don’t believe they want a power vacuum of a month or two that would result from calling an election,” Natsuo Yamaguchi said in an interview.

TOKYO () – The leader of the Japanese ruling coalition’s junior partner, Komeito, on Thursday indicated his party does not want a snap general election after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) picks a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

