Jaime King’s Ex Accuses Her of Emptying Their Bank Accounts

WENN/FayesVision

The 41-year-old ‘Hart of Dixie’ actress filed for divorce from Kyle Newman in May, ending her marriage of 13 years to ‘Dungeons & Dragons Art and Arcana’ author.

–

Jaime King‘s split from Kyle Newman is getting nastier. According to new court documents that were filed on September 2, Kyle claimed that the 41-year-old actress “emptied and closed” the pair’s joint bank accounts.

Kyle also said that the “Hart of Dixie” star only left him “with minimal access to funds” and put him in “financially dire straits.” He demanded that Jaime pays for his legal fees. Being a stay-at-home father to their two sons, James (6) and Leo (5), he claimed that it’s hard for him to pay the $150,000 legal fee. He’s seeking repayment to the lawyers, totaling $70,000.

In the docs, Kyle also said that Jaime “excluded him from the family residence.” He further claimed that the “Transformers: Power of the Primes” actress has prolonged their legal fight, which only made the legal fees build up.

Jaime filed for divorce from Kyle in May. The former couple, who was married for 13 years before the split, allegedly attempted to settle the matter beginning in June, though things didn’t work out. To make things nastier as Kyle claimed that the actress left him and their kids alone “without support [and] without access to community funds” as she went to Canada to film a new season of “Black Summer“.

He alleged that he didn’t have an “access to the family residence” which contains his personal belongings. “I continued to be left without the funds necessary to pay for my attorneys, including funds to proceed with preparing and filing requests for support and custody,” he added.

The docs also mentioned Jaime’ past substance abuse issues. Additionally, he pointed out his role as primary caregiver to their kids, which makes him eligible for financial reimbursement.

“Since the children’s birth‚ Jaime has rarely been alone with the children,” he claimed in the docs. “I do not recall her ever taking them anywhere by herself- there has always a nanny, godparent‚ someone to supervise and help her.”

The “Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana” author continued, “By 2015, it became evident to me that Jaime was not capable of taking care of the children — she simply did not have the faculties or ability to take care of them given her substance abuse issues.”