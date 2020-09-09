Jackpot! User turns $200 into $250K thanks to a buggy DeFi protocol By Cointelegraph

Jackpot! User turns $200 into $250K thanks to a buggy DeFi protocol
An anonymous user has revealed how he made $250k in profits from a minor investment in a cloned version of Yearn.finance called Soft Yearn (SYFI).
The token SYFI was launched as a soft-pegged adaptive cryptocurrency that expands or contracts its supply automatically. The concept was popularized by Ampleforth which uses a rebasing mechanism to adjust the supply to reflect changes in demand.
