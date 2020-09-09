Is this why Kangana Ranaut secretly exited from a different Mumbai airport terminal?

Since morning today, Kangana Ranaut has been at the center of the media glare. The actress was supposed to arrive in Mumbai today after a war of words with the politicians of Maharashtra. Her office was demolished to a large extent this morning and before more damage could be done the Bombay High Court issued a stay order putting the process on hold. Amidst all this, a massive crowd gathered at the airport exit which she was expected to come out of. Media, two opposing political parties and the general public all lined up in large numbers to watch the actress arrive back in town.

However, last-minute, Kangana was taken home from another exit. According to sources, she was supposed to come out of Terminal 2, but especially for her Terminal 1 which was closed for so many days, was opened so that she could easily reach back home without having to face the ruckus. The number of people that were present at the airport was massive and the chances of a stampede were even visible with people shouting slogans. In the meanwhile, without anyone knowing, Kangana reached home with her y-level security in place after exiting from a different terminal.