Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Iron Ox, which uses AI-powered farming robots for its semi-autonomous greenhouse operations, has raised $20M Series B, bringing its total raise to $45M — Robotics farming company Iron Ox today announced the close of a $20 million funding round. The funding will be used …
Iron Ox, which uses AI-powered farming robots for its semi-autonomous greenhouse operations, has raised $20M Series B, bringing its total raise to $45M (Khari Johnson/VentureBeat)
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat: