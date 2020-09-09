Iron Ox, which uses AI-powered farming robots for its semi-autonomous greenhouse operations, has raised $20M Series B, bringing its total raise to $45M (Khari Johnson/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:

Iron Ox, which uses AI-powered farming robots for its semi-autonomous greenhouse operations, has raised $20M Series B, bringing its total raise to $45M  —  Robotics farming company Iron Ox today announced the close of a $20 million funding round.  The funding will be used …

