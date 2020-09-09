A few days ago the Shumpert’s officially became a family of four as Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor welcomed their beautiful baby girl Rue Rose.

As Iman gushed over his wife and spoke about how grateful he is to her for giving him two beautiful daughters, he also commented on the fact that Teyana did not sustain any stretch marks from her second pregnancy.

On Tuesday, he took to his Instagram story and said, “I searched Teyana body at least 3 times are Rue got here…not one stretch mark…sound the alarm lol. That dirty 30 gone be turnt.”

It looks like his comment didn’t sit well with some people, because on Wednesday, he addressed the comment, and clarified what he meant by it.

Iman returned to his Instagram story and said, “There was some confusion in my DMs about the ‘stretch mark’ comment. I didn’t say there was something wrong with them. Nor did I mean for that to be a one up. I was a 12lb 4oz baby that my mother had naturally. I know what carrying a baby does to a woman’s body…I was just stating that it’s impressive that my wife still has none.”

He continued, “To those women who do have ‘beauty marks’ from their child, I hope your man kisses every one of them to thank you for the children you bought into this world. Love is love.”

View this post on Instagram #ImanShumpert clarifies a previous comment he made about #TeyanaTaylor not getting any stretch marks from her pregnancy with baby Rue!! (: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 9, 2020 at 12:48pm PDT

As we previously reported, Teyana and Iman welcomed their second baby girl Rue Rose one day after their baby shower. And as promised, Erykah Badu assisted with the delivery as she served as Teyana’s doula.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Iman Shumpert Clarifies A Comment He Made About Teyana Taylor Not Having Any Stretch Marks After Her Recent Pregnancy appeared first on The Shade Room.