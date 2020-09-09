Husky Energy to review West White Rose Project in Atlantic Canada after construction halted

Article content

Canada’s Husky Energy said on Wednesday it would undertake a review of its West White Rose Project in the country’s Atlantic region, following suspension of major construction in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A full review of the scope, schedule and cost of the project is critical, given the minimum one-year delay to first oil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

“Unfortunately, the delay caused by COVID-19 and continued market uncertainty leaves us no choice but to undertake a full review of the project and, by extension, our future operations in Atlantic Canada,” Chief Executive Officer Rob Peabody said in a statement.

The project is 60 per cent complete but all major construction remains on hold while the company determines a way forward, Husky added.

Husky, which is the operator of the field located off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador, had approved the $2.2 billion project in 2017 after long delays.

