Howard Levitt: Employees vulnerable to COVID-19 will need greater accommodation from companies

After all, the type of accommodations that are required will likely be very similar to what Ontario businesses have already implemented. It may be enough to simply enhance the protections already in place: arrange for more frequent sanitization and additional distancing measure or continue to allow vulnerable employees to work from home or to work flexible hours.

But employers are entitled to expect employees to continue working unless there is a legitimate and demonstrated reason for not doing so.

Just because an employer has not received any requests for accommodations does not provide licence to sit passively by. If there are enough clues present that an accommodation might be necessary, an employer has a duty to proactively inquire into whether one should be provided and it can be a breach of human rights legislation if they fail to.

Sometimes the clues will be obvious. For instance, an employer will usually know an employee’s age or if the employee recently required a medical absence for a surgery or chemotherapy treatment. If that is the case, or the employer knows of any other reason why an employee might be vulnerable, the employer must investigate whether additional protections are necessary.

Any time an employer digs into an employee’s medical history, it should act as discreetly as possible, protecting their personal medical information.

Employers should not ask for more details than necessary to decide whether an accommodation is required. The information collected should not be disclosed to any more parties than necessary, and it should not be stored by the employer accessibly once the accommodation process is complete.

Once an employer has concluded that a particular employee is high risk, it must weigh whether the protective measures already in place are sufficient or if more are required. Employers and employees are expected to work together to arrive at a plan which provides adequate accommodation without causing the employer undue hardship.

In many cases, the measures already taken by an employer will be sufficient to protect both average and vulnerable employees.

However, employers cannot assume that this will be the case. The general duty to provide a reasonably safe workplace for all employees overlaps with, but is not identical to, the duty to accommodate vulnerable ones. Employers must take the necessary steps to satisfy both.

Got a question about employment law during COVID-19? Write to me at [email protected]

Howard Levitt is senior partner of Levitt LLP, employment and labour lawyers. He practises employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.