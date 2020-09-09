How Deepika Padukone is building her very own business empire

Deepika Padukone has impressed us with her acting skills over the years and now, she’s impressing us with some seriously impressive investment acumen as well. Deepika’s Investments are made through ‘KA Enterprises, LLC’, her family’s company, in which she is a co-director along with her father, Prakash Padukone.

Interestingly, when Deepika’s company buys stake in another company, they just don’t take a share of the profits but also are involved in strategy development. Deepika cashes in on her popularity by turning brand ambassadors for these brands as well. Some of her investments include popular brands like Drum Foods (the company behind Epigamia), Bellatrix Aerospace, Furlenco, and Purplle.

While you would imagine a celebrity to promote products in the luxury sector, Deepika has chosen to go the path that connects with the masses.