Heat defeat Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future remains clouded

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could only watch.

The fifth-seeded Heat finished off an upset of the NBA’s best regular-season team Tuesday, topping the Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 in Game 5 of their East semifinal series — while Antetokounmpo, the league’s reigning MVP, couldn’t play because of a sprained right ankle.

“We have deep, deep respect for that franchise and it’s unfortunate that Giannis couldn’t play tonight,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Butler and Goran Dragic each scored 17 points for the Heat, who won the series 4-1 and will face either Boston or Toronto when the NBA’s final four gets underway next week. It’s Miami’s first time in the East finals since 2014, and the first time Butler has gotten this deep in the playoffs.

Jimmy Butler (Getty)

“It means a lot,” Butler said. “But that’s not my goal. That’s not my guys’ goal. That’s not the organization’s goal. We want to win ‘it.’ We want a championship and I think that’s what we’re focused on. These next eight are going to be much harder than the previous eight. We know that. But we’re ready for them.”

Jae Crowder scored 16, Tyler Herro scored 14, Bam Adebayo had 13 and Kelly Olynyk had 12 for the Heat.

Khris Middleton had 23 points for Milwaukee, which got 15 points and 14 rebounds from Brook Lopez. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17, Wesley Matthews and Marvin Williams each had 11 and Eric Bledsoe had assists for the Bucks.

The decision to not let Antetokounmpo play came down about 45 minutes before game time.

“I wanted to play,” Antetokounmpo said. “You know I wanted to play. I know I wanted to play. My coach knows I wanted to play, but at the end of the day, the organization put my health over Game 5. That’s big.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Getty)

Antetokounmpo did what he could — cheering from the bench throughout, rebounding for teammates during pregame warmups and again at halftime, offering words during time-outs.

And the Bucks were inspired from the jump.

But the NBA’s No.1 overall seed in these playoffs — a league-best 56-17 in the regular season — just didn’t have enough. A very memorable ride ended, after a season where Milwaukee likely had a back-to-back MVP, the best record in the game and led a player boycott earlier in these playoffs to reiterate the primary mission of this restarted season, that being using the NBA platform to highlight a need to end racial injustice.

“You always want to realise those expectations, but the relationships, the character, what this group did … it would be great if you could have both, but I think if you’re going to choose one, I’d like to be with guys with high character who stand for something,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Giannis goes down with ankle injury

Milwaukee opened the game on a 28-15 run, putting Miami on its heels from the opening minutes. DiVincenzo got the call to start for Antetokounmpo and scored eight of Milwaukee’s first 16 points, Matthews had by the end of the quarter and the Bucks were off to a promising start.

Miami answered that start with a 30-9 run of its own, capped by three free throws from Olynyk with 4:36 left in the half for a 45-37 Heat lead.

Milwaukee wouldn’t let the Heat get away, though — not then, and not in the third when Miami pushed the lead out to 12 after a 3-pointer by Crowder with 3:07 left. The Bucks needed just 50 seconds to rip off seven straight points, and it stayed close from there.

In the end, Miami just had a bit more. They became the lowest-seeded team to make the East finals since eighth-seeded New York in 1999.

“We want people to continue to count us out,” Butler said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Getty)

The attention now turns to the future of Antetokounmpo, who if he wants, can sign a $US220 million ($AUD304 million) supermax contract later this year should he elect to remain in Milwaukee as he enters the final year of his current deal.

A supermax contract to remain with the Bucks would see him pocket $US80 million ($AUD110 million) more than he could with any rival team if he were to explore his options and become a free agent in 2021.

The Bucks now find themselves in the difficult position, of what to do next.

If Antetokounmpo turns down the supermax contract, the Bucks may be forced to trade their superstar forward before he becomes a free agent in 2021, to ensure they’re not left empty-handed should he try his luck with another team.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, sources revealed the Heat and Toronto Raptors are favoured to land the NBA superstar if he becomes a free agent in 2021.

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Getty)

“Many in league circles believe Miami and Toronto are the frontrunners in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes,” Goodwill wrote.

“One observer telling Yahoo Sports ‘it’s an open secret’ within the Orlando bubble.”

But in some positive news for Bucks fans, Antetokounmpo revealed to Yahoo Sports reporter Chris Hayne after the game that he wouldn’t be leaving Milwaukee any time soon.

“That’s not happening,” Antetokounmpo said.

“Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it.”

Kevin Durant (AAP)

But if NBA history is anything to go by, his word will meet almost nothing until he puts pen to paper, just ask the 2014 NBA MVP, Kevin Durant.

Durant, who at the time was a member of the OKC Thunder, famously revealed to reporters in 2015 of his “love to stick it out with one team” for his whole career.

At the end of the 2015-16 NBA season, Durant signed on with the Golden State Warriors, winning two championships before linking up with the Brooklyn Nets at the end of the 2018-2019 season.