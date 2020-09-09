Halle Berry Gets Honest About Bone Cancer Fear Following ‘Bruised’ Set Injury

Instagram

When talking about her health scare and ongoing battle with diabetes, the ‘X-Men’ actress admits her conditions made her extremely cautious during the coronavirus pandemic.

Halle Berry was convinced she had bone cancer after breaking her ribs on the set of her directorial debut, “Bruised“.

The actress, who portrays an embattled mixed martial arts fighter in the film, admits she felt sure she was about to receive a crippling diagnosis when she sought medical advice for her pain.

“I thought I had bone cancer,” she tells Variety. “I thought it was early osteoporosis. I couldn’t understand why this was happening to me when I was really physically fit.”

Halle then discovered her battle with diabetes make her twice as likely to get injured on film sets. “I have a propensity to fracture bones faster than other people,” she adds.

The health scare and her ongoing diabetes have combined to make Berry extremely cautious during the coronavirus crisis.

“I do feel at risk. I’m very strict about quarantining and who is in my bubble,” she notes.