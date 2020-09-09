Gypsy Wedding twin brothers spent night camping at favourite childhood spot before taking their own lives

Twin brothers known for starring in My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding spent the night at a childhood spot before taking their own lives, an inquest heard.

Billy and Joey Smith, who had a history of depression, shared one last night evening together before being found dead side by side on December 28, two weeks after they celebrated their 32nd birthdays.

An inquest into their deaths was held at County Hall in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday.

Joey was a father-of-two who had been married to Charmaine Smith.

Assistant coroner Alan Blunsdon said it was a “tragic and sad story”, as he addressed members of the twins’ families at the inquest.

He said: “These twins were inseparable in their lives together.

“They spent a great deal of working together as tree surgeons.”

Not long before their deaths, the twins had spent a month on holiday together in Thailand.

When they returned both were noted making comments about ending their lives.

The inquest heard both had a history of depression and other health issues.

Joey had been diagnosed with bladder cancer while Billy had long standing back and leg pain.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Mullins, who attended the scene, said the pair had spent a final evening together with a campfire.

They had chosen a woodland spot near Sevenoaks where they had played when they were younger.

An old photograph of the pair was found in Billy’s pocket, and their initials and the year 2020 were carved into a tree trunk.

Ms Mullins told the inquest: “Unfortunately both boys found themselves in a situation where they just wanted to be together.

“Both appeared to be struggling with their mental health.

“One didn’t want to leave the other one behind and unfortunately, yes I would say the depression, anxiety with both of them was too much and took its toll.”

Their cause of death was given as suspension, the hearing was told.

Mr Blunsdon said: “It is a tragic and sad story of these young men coming to a decision that there was nothing further to live for and the protective factor which each provided to the other was removed when they both reached the decision there was nothing left to live for.”

He returned a conclusion of suicide.

Samaritans can be contacted hours a day, 365 days a year, on 116 123