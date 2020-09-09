GWS Giants star Jeremy Cameron questioned over lack of ‘edge’ amid horror 2020 season

Former Western Bulldogs and Richmond star Nathan Brown has questioned whether a lack of aggression due to past suspensions is the reason behind Jeremy Cameron’s lack of form this season.

After winning the Coleman Medal for a career-best 75 goals last season, Cameron has been down in almost every statistic this season and is one of the main reasons the GWS Giants have struggled to find form.

Brown questioned whether trouble at the tribunal, namely for his hit on Lions defender Harris Andrews in 2018, had caused Cameron to alter his game to his own detriment.

“He doesn’t look to be playing with the edge that Jeremy Cameron with in the past,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Obviously he’s been rubbed out a few times, but he doesn’t play on this edge anymore.

Jeremy Cameron was suspended for five matches in 2018 for this hit on Brisbane’s Harris Andrews (Getty)

“When I watch Jeremy Cameron play I don’t see (aggression) from him. You don’t want him missing games, but you still want players playing on the edge, he’s not doing that at the moment. Is he losing a little bit of interest?”

Ex-Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon also pointed out Cameron’s lack of aggression, saying it was a necessary trait in being a dominant power forward.

“You’ve got to play on the edge as a key forward,” he told Footy Classified.

“We’ve heard Tom Hawkins get criticised, but you know what, he keeps playing on the edge.

“You really need to. It’s a split-second difference between successful and unsuccessful in the AFL.

“It’s not even a second, it’s half a second, so if he’s just backing off a little bit, he needs to play on the edge and get his aggression back.”

Cameron has struggled to find form this season after a career-best 2019 which saw him kick 75 goals (Getty)

With Cameron woefully out of form, Giants coach Leon Cameron attempted to get him into the game by starting him on the wing in the loss to Adelaide, a tactic that didn’t sit well with both Brown and Lyon.

“This is something that you might try half-way through the second quarter, half-way through the third quarter, late in the game to try and get him into the game,” Brown said.

“At the first bounce, your weapon, your number one player you want forward of the ball to be marking the ball, probably their best kick inside forward 50 starting on the wing, I just didn’t get this from Leon Cameron the other night.”

“Mentally, it’s not a great signal to your opposition,” Lyon added.

“When Jeremy is starting on the wing, the opposition would go, ‘Thanks very much, he’s out of the way, he’s not in a goal-scoring space’.

“(The GWS coaching staff) would have had logic behind it, but it’s hard to figure it out from the outside.”