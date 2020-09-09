Google may be launching a Pixel 5s to take on Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

We got a good look at the Pixel 5 a few weeks ago via leaked photos, with the phone set to sport a fingerprint sensor at the back and an ultra-wide camera — a first for Google. Another leak originating from Mexico shows off the Pixel 5’s back and front, showing off a hole-punch cutout for the front camera module.

Interestingly, the About page lists the phone as the Pixel 5s, suggesting Google may have two versions of its upcoming flagship. XDA’s Mishaal Rahman notes that the Pixel 5s could be a variant of the standard Pixel 5 with mmWave 5G connectivity.

This is a legit Pixel 5, as identified by its IMEI. (You should have removed the barcode, too!) Interestingly, this is the second time I’m hearing of a “Pixel 5s” as I tweeted about this possibility earlier: https://t.co/yzgSI3n98P H/T @Cstark_27 https://t.co/1aOtwlPC2N — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 9, 2020

With the regular Pixel 5 set to retail for $699, it’s likely the phone will be limited to Sub-6Ghz 5G connectivity, with Google offering the Pixel 5s as an upgrade option for those looking for mmWave connectivity. Rahman says the difference between the two versions could be $100, so the Pixel 5s could slot in at $799. Based on the leaked photos, it doesn’t look like there will be any hardware changes between the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5s other than mmWave connectivity.

To reiterate, the Pixel 5 will have a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery. The phone is said to debut on September 30, so we should be hearing more about Google’s 2020 flagship very soon.