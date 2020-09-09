Glenn Rushton, team Horn turn on each other after Tszyu loss

The ugly end to Jeff Horn’s loss to Tim Tszyu last month has festered with members of team Horn turning on each other in a stunning public spat.

Horn went down via TKO after the Queenslander refused to come out for the ninth round despite trainer Glenn Rushton urging the fighter to continue. Other members of Horn’s corner as well as the referee thought different and called an end to the fight.

Rushton copped a lot of heat over his behaviour at the end of the eighth round and on Wednesday defended his actions on Facebook. He also took a shot at cornerman Adam Copeland, who called for the fight to end as Rushton was pushing his case for Horn to soldier on.

In a post on the Stretton Boxing Club page, Rushton said Horn was “off” during the fight and said he’d seen his charge go through the same struggles against Zerafa and Pacquiao and pushed him to find something in those clashes.

“When he [Horn] came back to the corner after each round, I was looking at him very closely,” Rushton wrote. “I could see he wasn’t hurt nor exhausted. He just appeared lethargic, frustrated, disinterested.”

“You don’t stop a fight just because a boxer is losing – you stop a fight if a boxer is injured and can’t continue or is being badly hurt by his opponent – neither of these were the case in Jeff’s fight,” Rushton said.

Rushton accused members of Horn’s corner of being “too quick to weaken” and slammed Copland who defied Rushton’s authority to tell referee Phil Austin to stop the fight.

Horn’s trainer said it was clear members of team Horn “carried the baggage” of the two Zerafa fights into the Tszyu bout.

“Adam should never have been on the apron in the first place, as only two seconds are allowed on the apron, which in our corner, was Stephen and Ben, as always,” Rushton wrote.

“Both Adam and Stephen were adamant they wanted the fight to stop. Stephen was heard saying a couple of times, ‘I don’t want to’, meaning he didn’t want Jeff to continue, and Adam is telling Ben ‘no’ when Ben was supporting me about allowing Jeff to continue for another minute to see what he could do.

Jeff Horn is addressed by Glenn Rushton before the fight against Tim Tszyu. (Getty)

“Adam can also be seen tapping the referee on the shoulder and waving with his right hand, at which point the referee looks at Adam and then turns around and waves the fight off. The footage appears to confirm that Adam, in particular, was largely responsible for ending the fight and quite possibly, Jeff’s career.

“This was a shame, as Adam had been sent to the canvas during his fight earlier in the night, went to hospital the following morning and shouldn’t have even been on the apron in the first place.

“The fact that he was on the apron tells me that he probably wasn’t thinking clearly, as he knows the rules. I have no qualms with the referee Phil Austin, as I believe he thought the corner wanted the fight stopped. Do I believe he would have stopped the fight had our corner acted differently – no.”

Copland, who had fought earlier on the Horn-Tszyu card, fired a shot back at Rushton on Instagram.

“This picture is a post by Glenn Rushton discussing his thoughts on Jeff Horn Vs Tim Tszyu,” Copland wrote.

“This is a post made by a man digging his own grave as a boxing trainer and trying to drag everyone down with him. Usually I would not partake in such a post but I can’t hold my tongue after the things I have just read, as to say I ended Jeff Horn’s career is disturbing to me.

“Immediately after the Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu fight I received a message from @1bbradfo from @sportingnewsau asking to discuss what happened at the end of the fight as it looked like there was confusion in the corner. My words to him were ‘i don’t want to throw Glenn under the bus. He was just trying to give Jeff a chance’.

“When really I was thinking in my head Glenn didn’t know when to stop the fight AGAIN.

“I have known Glenn for 10 years. Glenn was my first boxing trainer. So there has always been respect there. I know that you don’t just throw your mates under the bus when something goes wrong and there is public pressure to do so.

“So for Glenn to write this about me, with not one phone call to me after the fight asking why I stopped it, just shows what type of person he is.

“To say I was concussed and confused is nothing but defamatory and false. Of course I knew what was going on and so did the rest of Australia.

“I could sit here and write 2700 words about him like he did about everyone else in his post but I think he says enough for everyone to understand who he is as a person. And yes, I called him and told him all my problems about his post before I decided to post this, as that in my eyes, is the right thing to do. And of course there was no acceptance of any wrong doing as usual.

“I love Jeff Horn and his whole family. I hope the public does not associate Jeff Horn with Glenn Rushton’s garbage. As no one deserves that.”

Horn faces an uncertain future on the local and international scene having lost three of his last five fights.