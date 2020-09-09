Gladys Knight to Have Classic Face-Off With Patti LaBelle in Verzuz Battle

WENN/Brian To/FayesVision

The two soul veterans have signed up to perform a string of hits against each other in the Sunday, September 13 episode of the Swizz Beatz’s Instagram Live series.

Soul veterans Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle have signed up to take part in the latest of Swizz Beatz‘s Verzuz battles.

The two musical greats will face-off, hit-for-hit on the next episode of the Instagram Live series, which is set to air on Sunday, September 13.

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiPatti This Sunday at 5PM PT/8PM ET,” the official announcement reads. “Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair.”

Since launching his Verzuz song battles with fellow producer Timbaland back in March, Swizz has welcomed Brandy and Monica, Jill Scott and Erykah Badu, 2 Chainz and Rick Ross, DMX and Snoop Dogg, RZA and DJ Premier, and his wife Alicia Keys and John Legend.

The concept pits two stars against each other as they perform a string of hits, while fans decide the winner on social media. Tune in here: https://www.instagram.com/verzuztv/.