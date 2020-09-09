Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Daughter Zaya to Get a Reality Show

Instagram

The former ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge allegedly is the one who is pushing for the reality TV show where ‘she can showcase her loving blended family with D-wade.’

–

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade may be heading to the small screen. A new report suggests that the couple is trying to get a reality show deal as there is a growing interest in their blended family.

Should they ink a deal for a new reality TV show, it most likely follows the life of their interesting family. Dwyane’s oldest son Zaire is on his way to get into a top college basketball program. Meanwhile, his middle child Zaya previously made headlines for transitioning to female. Gabrielle and Dwyane’s cute daughter Kaavia will also bring joy to viewers.

According to MTO News, Gabrielle is the one who is pushing for the show. The former “America’s Got Talent” judge allegedly is “actively looking for something reality based – so she can showcase her loving blended family with D-wade.”

“The show is supposed to showcase a successful black family. Its more documentary like than ratchet,” the source further claims. The “L.A.’s Finest” alum is reportedly in talks with streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu and Quibi.

While nothing has been confirmed, it’s not impossible for Gabrielle to get a deal. Most people view the family positively as it has been widely portrayed as an open-minded and supportive family for Zaya despite criticism.

Recently, the 13-year-old teen shared on Instagram a picture of herself rocking a silver-colored wig and a pair of glasses as she posed beside a flower. “Wake up and smell the [rose emoji],” she wrote in the caption. That post, however, earned her trolling as many people thought that the wig she donned in her new photo looked bad.

“Not with that wig biiiiiiihhh… they got too much money for that party city wig tf,” someone commented. In the meantime, one more person chimed in, “Now I’m all for being your authentic self but she wrong fa this wig hunty.” Someone else said, “I’m just mad at the wig. That’s it.”