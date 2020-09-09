Funniest memes made on Akshay Kumar’s movie characters

Akshay Kumar is one of the most celebrated actors of our country. Right from his initial days, he’s charmed his audiences with his impeccable comedy and action skills. Rightfully called the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar started out as an action hero but proved he’s got everything to takes to be a superstar.

Some of her most cherished characters have been from films like Hera Pheri, Award Pagal Deewana, Bhagam Bhag, Welcome and more that prove he’s the king of comedy. Not just that, several dialogues from these films have become iconic as memes that are relevant even today. His character Raju from Hera Pheri is definitely one of out favourite when it comes to memes.

As the superstar turns 53 today, we bring to you some of the most hilarious memes made on his characters and we can bet that this will be a complete laughter riot for you all. Take a look…