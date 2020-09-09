Former SEC players making impact in NBA

SEC Staff

Players from Southeastern Conference schools are making an impact in the NBA this year by helping their teams advance in the playoffs and earning recognition from the league.

On Tuesday, five former SEC players were among the 10 that were named to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams. Anthony Davis (Kentucky) and Ben Simmons (LSU) were both first team selections while Bam Adebayo (Kentucky), Patrick Beverly (Arkansas) and Eric Bledsoe (Kentucky) were second team picks.

The SEC players have also been a key part of the teams making postseason runs. Twenty-five players representing 11 SEC schools are on the rosters of the NBA’s Conference Semifinal participants. The number easily tops that of any other conference in the nation.

25 – SEC

16 – ACC

15 – Pac-12

12 – Big Ten

11 – Big 12

9 – Big East

6 – American

6 – MWC

3 – Big South

2 – A-10

2 – Big West

2 – Horizon

1 – CUSA

1 – OVC

1 – Colonial

1 – WCC

1 – WAC

1 – Patriot

Kentucky leads all schools with seven players in the Conference Semifinals followed by Texas A,amp;M who is tied for the second-most. In all, six SEC schools have multiple players on the rosters.

7 – Kentucky

4 – Texas A,amp;M

4 – Arizona

4 – Duke

4 – Indiana

4 – Kansas

3 – Florida

3 – Iowa State

3 – Marquette

3 – Stanford

3 – Syracuse

3 – UCLA

Other SEC Schools:

2 – Missouri

2 – South Carolina

2 – Tennessee

1 – Alabama

1 – Arkansas

1 – Georgia

1 – LSU

1 – Ole Miss

As the NBA’s postseason continues, SEC schools will continue to be well represented. The Miami Heat feature five players from SEC schools and have already advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. The three other teams that are currently leading their series also are the ones that have the most SEC players on their rosters: Los Angeles Lakers (4 players) lead Houston (3 players) 2-1, Los Angeles Clippers (4 players) lead Denver 2-1; and Boston (3 players) leads Toronto (1 player).

Boston Celtics

Tremont Waters – LSU

Grant Williams – Tennessee

Robert Williams – Texas A,amp;M

Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray – Kentucky

Michael Porter Jr. – Missouri

PJ Dozier – South Carolina

Houston Rockets

Michael Frazier – Florida

DeMarre Carroll – Missouri

Danuel House Jr. – Texas A,amp;M

Los Angeles Clippers

JaMychal Green – Alabama

Patrick Beverley – Arkansas

Joakim Noah – Florida

Patrick Patterson – Kentucky

Los Angeles Lakers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Georgia

Anthony Davis – Kentucky

Rajon Rondo – Kentucky

Alex Caruso – Texas A,amp;M

Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem – Florida

Bam Adebayo – Kentucky

Tyler Herro – Kentucky

Chris Silva – South Carolina

Kyle Alexander – Tennessee

*Milwaukee Bucks

Eric Bledsoe – Kentucky

Khris Middleton – Texas A,amp;M

Toronto Raptors

Terence Davis ll – Ole Miss

*Milwaukee was eliminated from the Eastern Conference Semifinals by Miami on Sept. 8