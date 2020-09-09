Former SEC players making impact in NBA

15 minutes ago
SEC Staff
Players from Southeastern Conference schools are making an impact in the NBA this year by helping their teams advance in the playoffs and earning recognition from the league.
On Tuesday, five former SEC players were among the 10 that were named to the NBA’s All-Defensive teams. Anthony Davis (Kentucky) and Ben Simmons (LSU) were both first team selections while Bam Adebayo (Kentucky), Patrick Beverly (Arkansas) and Eric Bledsoe (Kentucky) were second team picks.
The SEC players have also been a key part of the teams making postseason runs. Twenty-five players representing 11 SEC schools are on the rosters of the NBA’s Conference Semifinal participants. The number easily tops that of any other conference in the nation.
25 – SEC
16 – ACC
15 – Pac-12
12 – Big Ten
11 – Big 12
9 – Big East
6 – American
6 – MWC
3 – Big South
2 – A-10
2 – Big West
2 – Horizon
1 – CUSA
1 – OVC
1 – Colonial
1 – WCC
1 – WAC
1 – Patriot
Kentucky leads all schools with seven players in the Conference Semifinals followed by Texas A,amp;M who is tied for the second-most. In all, six SEC schools have multiple players on the rosters.
7 – Kentucky
4 – Texas A,amp;M
4 – Arizona
4 – Duke
4 – Indiana
4 – Kansas
3 – Florida
3 – Iowa State
3 – Marquette
3 – Stanford
3 – Syracuse
3 – UCLA
Other SEC Schools:
2 – Missouri
2 – South Carolina
2 – Tennessee
1 – Alabama
1 – Arkansas
1 – Georgia
1 – LSU
1 – Ole Miss
As the NBA’s postseason continues, SEC schools will continue to be well represented. The Miami Heat feature five players from SEC schools and have already advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. The three other teams that are currently leading their series also are the ones that have the most SEC players on their rosters: Los Angeles Lakers (4 players) lead Houston (3 players) 2-1, Los Angeles Clippers (4 players) lead Denver 2-1; and Boston (3 players) leads Toronto (1 player).
Boston Celtics
Tremont Waters – LSU
Grant Williams – Tennessee
Robert Williams – Texas A,amp;M
Denver Nuggets
Jamal Murray – Kentucky
Michael Porter Jr. – Missouri
PJ Dozier – South Carolina
Houston Rockets
Michael Frazier – Florida
DeMarre Carroll – Missouri
Danuel House Jr. – Texas A,amp;M
Los Angeles Clippers
JaMychal Green – Alabama
Patrick Beverley – Arkansas
Joakim Noah – Florida
Patrick Patterson – Kentucky
Los Angeles Lakers
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Georgia
Anthony Davis – Kentucky
Rajon Rondo – Kentucky
Alex Caruso – Texas A,amp;M
Miami Heat
Udonis Haslem – Florida
Bam Adebayo – Kentucky
Tyler Herro – Kentucky
Chris Silva – South Carolina
Kyle Alexander – Tennessee
*Milwaukee Bucks
Eric Bledsoe – Kentucky
Khris Middleton – Texas A,amp;M
Toronto Raptors
Terence Davis ll – Ole Miss
*Milwaukee was eliminated from the Eastern Conference Semifinals by Miami on Sept. 8